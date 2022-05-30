Leighton Town Cricket Club teams stay top with four wins out of four

.

The 1st XI beat Bledlow Ridge by 155 runs to be the only team with 100 per cent record so far in the division.

Their early season form sees Town leading the Cherwell League Division 3A on 100 points, 27 points ahead of closest rivals Westcott, who are this weekend’s hosts. Westcott lost to Bletchley Town by 40 runs last weekend.

In their latest victory, having won the toss and elected to bat, Leighton set a total of 311-6 off their 50 overs, successfully skittling out their visitors for 156 in the 42nd over.

Wayne Tyas, batting at number five for Leighton, was the day’s highest scorer, just short of his century when he was out lbw to Mark Dakin for 93. His total from 113 balls included 17 boundaries.

Supporting Tyas in a strong middle order stand, which took the innings from 93-3 to 244-4, was Bertie Barrett on 87, before being caught and bowled by Farhan Mahmood.

Opener Jack Kempster hit a useful 34 and Gareth Benger 25 as Leighton set a formidable target.

In reply opener Michael Winson was the mainstay of the visitors’ innings with 88, finally bowled by Lee Selfe, who finished with figures of 4-18 off his eight overs.

Antony Francis and Daniel Scott took two wickets apiece as the Bledlow Ridge batsmen struggled to make inroads. David Wells was their next best scorer on 18.

At Brackley, the 2nd XI made 159-7 off their 45 overs, but their hosts fell 44 runs short, all out for 115 in the 37th over.

Mark Burfoot top scored for Leighton, on 51no, after being put in to bat, with Tyler Eiselt 25, James Raine 24 and Andy Smith 23.

Brackley’s Josh Horne took 3-13 off four overs and Sam Childerley 2-13 off five.

John Purdy was the pick of Leighton’s bowlers with 4-14 of 4.4 overs, with Alan Priestley 2-9 off nine overs, Sam Wilkins 2-10 off four and Andy Smith 2-35 off nine.

The 2nds now have 104 points from their opening four fixtures, with Buckingham Town next on 91.