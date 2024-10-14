Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leighton Buzzard won their top-of-the-table clash against previously unbeaten Rugby Lions in front of a large crowd on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was an excellent performance, scoring five tries but also showing tremendous resolve in defence.

Leighton kicked off uphill but with the slight benefit of a gentle breeze. Early exchanges were competitive and mostly in midfield. Encouragingly the Buzzard scrum looked solid against the much larger visitors’ pack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Rugby Lions who opening the scoring after seven minutes with a penalty to lead by three points, and it took Buzzards to mid-way in the first half to open their account with their initial try.

Jacob Dove was among the try scorers for Leighton Buzzard.

A strong run by Sam Beer, handing off numerous defenders, created the opportunity – the recycled ball was spread wide for George Rabbit to score in the corner. The conversion was missed leaving Buzzards 5-3 ahead.

The pattern of the game was now developing – the Buzzard backs looking threatening whilst the visitors’ main threat came from their straight-running, bulky forwards.

Rugby missed the opportunity to re-take the lead as a penalty drifted wide but, shortly after, scored their first try. A quickly-taken penalty followed by an excellent kick allowed the visitors to re-gather the ball and score in the corner leaving Leighton trailing 5-8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the half drew towards its conclusion Buzzards were under pressure in their own half - pressure that was broken by an interception and fine run by man-of-the-match Jacob Dove. Whilst he was finally stopped, the ball was recycled by Jamie West to score in the corner.

This was the last play of the half leaving Buzzards 10-8 ahead at the break.

Now playing downhill, the second half started well for Buzzards. Replacements Harry Nossiter and debuntant Archie Dandy both made instant contributions, and it took Dandy only two minutes to score in the corner.

Seven minutes later Jack Kempster scored after good handling in the backs – neither try was converted leaving Leighton 20-8 ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst Leighton had established a lead, Rugby posed a continuing threat. Buzzards showed considerable commitment to ward off a wave of forward drives close to the line.

After 25 minutes, Rugby crossed the line but were held up, but two minutes later finally breeched the Buzzards defence. With the conversion successful, Leighton’s lead was cut to a precarious 20-15.

With five minutes to go, any home side nerves were calmed by Dove’s opportunist try from a quickly-taken penalty.

Buzzards were now in full flight and after a slick exchange of passes and excellent support play, Harry Nossiter scored Leighton’s fifth try. With Iestyn Hopkin taking over the kicking duties, Buzzards finally managed to convert one of their tries leaving the final score 32-15.

This was an excellent performance, solid set piece, brave defence, a cutting edge in attack and impressive debuts from Arlo Union and Archie Dandy.

This weekend Buzzards travel to South Leicester.