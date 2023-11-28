Female footballers create history at Leighton Town FC

Female footballers from Leighton Buzzard and Woburn came together to create a bit of history at Bell Close, the home of Leighton Town FC.

The match between Leighton Woodside U15s and Woburn and Wavendon Lionesses Blues U15s was the first-ever junior league girls match to be played on the club’s adult pitch.

Girls from both sides were able to make full use of the facilities including using the changing rooms before and after the match and enjoying refreshments laid on in the bar following the game.

October’s fixture, played in front of a triple figure crowd, was made possible thanks to a new partnership between Leighton Woodside and Leighton Town FC and is the first step towards creating a first women’s football team for the town.

Leighton Woodside, coached by Andy MacKenzie and Ashley Hartwig, won a closely-contested game 4-2. They currently sit top of the Beds Girls Under 15, Division One with eight wins and a draw from nine games played.

Andy said: “There are so many girls of all ages now playing football across Leighton Buzzard and the surrounding area, which is fantastic to see.

“The partnership with Leighton Town is incredibly exciting and we hope it will help form a much-needed women’s side, which will give girls a pathway to be able to continue playing after they exit youth football.

“All the girls loved their day at Bell Close and we thank everyone at the club for allowing it to happen."

Leighton Woodside currently have two teams at Under 15 and Under 16 level and also run an expanding Wildcats programme for younger girls just starting up.

A Ladies side has been playing friendlies this season with a view to starting in earnest for the 2024-25 season.

Anyone wanting to find out further information about either the Under 15s or 16s side, Wildcats or the Ladies’ Adult side should make contact via [email protected].