Football fans rejoice as the Premier League is almost back. After a long, six week break due to the 2022 World Cup, domestic football in England’s top flight is set to resume with all teams in action after Christmas.

Every single match will be available to watch for fans who are signed up to Amazon Prime. It’s rare that all matches are available to air, with fans around the country able to watch their favourite Premier League team live.

Fans of the sport recently watched the World Cup, which was filled with drama, upsets and quite possibly the greatest final of all time. Lionel Messi finally ‘completed’ football as he won the only trophy to so far elude him.

England’s tournament meant their earliest exit in a major tournament since 2016, but their performances gave fans hope for the future. They lost in the quarter finals to runners-up and at-the-time, World Champions, France.

Arsenal can resume their title charge and will kick off the action five points clear of second placed Manchester City, whilst Wolves, Southampton and Nottingham Forest begin the restart in the relegation zone.

What are the Premier League games on over the festive break?

Monday, December 26

Brentford v Tottenham - 12:30pm

Crystal Palace v Fulham - 3pm

Everton v Wolves - 3pm

Leicester City v Newcastle United - 3pm

Southampton v Brighton - 3pm

Aston Villa v Liverpool - 5:30pm

Arsenal v West Ham - 8pm

Tuesday, December 27

Chelsea v Bournemouth - 5:30pm

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - 8pm

Wednesday, December 28

Leeds United v Manchester City - 8pm

How to watch the games on Amazon Prime

All of the games are available on Amazon Prime. All you have to do is sign up to Amazon Prime, and you will have access to the matches.

How to sign up to Amazon Prime

Signing up to Amazon Prime is easy. You can do it on the Amazon website and sign up from there. Currently, you can try the first month free, and then it costs £8.99 a month or £95 a year. For students, it’s £4.49 a month or £47.49 a year.

