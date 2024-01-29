​Albie is the star on Leighton Buzzard return

Albie Hall is congratulated after scoring at Hertford. Photo: Andrew Parker.

The victory ended a run of three straight defeats and moved Gary Flinn’s men back to within three points of the play-off places, with them also having a game in hand on fifth-placed Waltham Abbey.

The victory was inspired by Albie Hall who has returned to the club following a short spell at Bedford Town. He scored twice in the first-half, with Claudio Dias adding the third goal five minutes from time.

And speaking to the Southern Premier League’s website, Hall was pleased to have made such an impact.

He said: “I’m really happy to be back here. Despite returning to the group on the back of a few straight defeats, there was still a positive vibe amongst them and we were able to take this into Saturday’s game and get the three points.

“The result and performance was testimony to this and showed what we can do.

“It’s been a bit of a stop-start season for myself so far, if I am being honest. I had a good pre-season and made a decent start but then picked up a few niggling injuries that halted my progress.

“I found it hard to get back into the swing of things and started to feel pretty ineffective, which led to the move to Bedford Town where I hoped that a change of surroundings would be what I needed.

“But after a few months, I felt like a return to Leighton was the best thing for me and thankfully the Gaffer kept the door open for me to come back.

“It’s exciting to be involved in. The aim for us has to be to make the play-offs and then see what happens.

"If we can finish in the top five, it will represent a great season for us and with the togetherness and talent we have here, there is no reason whatsoever why we can’t go on and do that.”