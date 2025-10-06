Another victory as Leighton Town fly high

Action from Saturday's win over Beaconsfield. Photo: Andrew Parker.

​Leighton Town boss Paul Reed was again a happy man after seeing his side run out 4-0 winners over Beaconsfield Town on Saturday.

The victory made it five wins out of six in the league so far for the unbeaten Reds, leaving them second in the table after the weekend’s games, two points behind leaders Biggleswade Town and with two games in hand.

Sydney Ibie headed the opener on 25 minutes, although he was taken off injured moments later.

But two quick goals before the break from Tolu Ikuyinminu and sub Goddy Oppong put Leighton three up, Luke Pyman adding a fourth in the second-half.

Reed told the club’s media: “To be honest we didn’t start as well as I’d have liked as we lacked tempo and didn’t own the football.

"But goals change games and I think Beaconsfield capitulated a bit when we got the first one and everything went in for us in a 20-minute spell.

"Sydney scored with a header which he never does, Goddy’s scored off his chest – I was probably more annoyed with him that he didn’t use his head – and Tolu’s put in one of those cross shots where the keeper either comes for it or he doesn’t.

"But the boys have managed the second-half perfectly. We expected a reaction like we got with Aylesbury on Wednesday but we dealt with it, and the icing on the cake was the fourth goal because it allowed me to manage the minutes into the players with a view to Tuesday as it’s another quick turnaround.

"But 4-0 at home and a clean sheet, plus four different goal scorers as well, is very pleasing.”

Leighton were back in action on Tuesday, after the Observer went to press, with a Beds Senior Cup at Arlesey Town.

They return to league affairs on Saturday when they go to Northwood, before then hosting Biggleswade Town in an early-season six pointer next Tuesday night.​