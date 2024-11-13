Aylesbury United goalkeeper is suspended after incident with Leighton Town fan
Hopwood was shown a straight red card after the incident, with United immediately launching an investigation into what had occurred.
On Tuesday evening, the club released a statement confirming that Hopwood will remain suspended by the club and will partake in anti-discrimination courses run by the Football Association.
The statement read: “The club can confirm the preliminary outcome of its review of the incident that occurred at Saturday’s game against Leighton Town.
“The language used by Jack Hopwood was unacceptable, and fell well below the standards expected of anyone representing the club. The club will not tolerate conduct that brings our reputation into disrepute.
“As a consequence the club will consider:
• Jack Hopwood will remain suspended by the club.
• Jack will have to agree to complete all relevant FA equality and anti-discrimination courses.
• Jack has offered to work with the Aylesbury United Pan-Disability section to support this.
“Jack sincerely regrets what happened, the negative impact it has had on the club, and understands the work required to rebuild trust with the club and its supporters.
“In addition, everyone involved with the club will be reminded of the expectations of conduct as a representative of Aylesbury United.”
Aylesbury lost Saturday’s game 2-0, with an outfield player having had to take over in goal following Hopwood’s dismissal.
