Big crowd expected as Leighton Town host Luton Town in the Beds Senior Cup

Leighton Town manager Paul Bonham

A big crowd is expected at Bell Close on Tuesday (February 15) when Luton Town are Leighton Town’s visitors in the Beds Senior Cup.

The Step 5 club are looking forward to welcoming the Hatters, currently tenth in the Sky Bet Championship and are hoping for plenty of support.

“It’s going to be a really tough game for us,” said manager Paul Bonham.

“They beat Dunstable comfortably 5-0 in the last round. They will be a team of scholars and professionals, so we know the task ahead is going to be tough, but the players will embrace the challenge.

“Nights like this are a reward for everyone who works so hard behind the scenes, volunteers and committee members, putting in the effort that no one sees - and we’re expecting a big crowd.”

Leighton won their midweek fixture at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos - one of Bonham’s former clubs - with a fantastic 78th-minute lob over the keeper by Ashton Campbell.

“The quality of the game wasn’t great, Dynamos are a very improving side and the players had to work tirelessly and dig in,” said Bonham.

“It was Ashton’s third goal in three games so he’s starting to rediscover some confidence.

“We’ve had three really good wins on the bounce and with Hadley dropping points against Tring and Risborough we are still pushing.”

Leighton are up to third in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division on 55 points from 28 games. New Salamis are back in top spot on 62 (26 games) and Risborough Rangers a point behind after 24.

Leighton are at home again this weekend, entertaining sixth-place Leverstock Green.

“That’s going to be another really tough game but a challenge we are looking forward to,” said Bonham, who may have Sonny Newbury-Barr returning from long-term injury back in contention.

And Town have a trip to Ardley United, who are tenth, in the Dudley Latham Memorial (Premier Division) Cup next Tuesday (22nd).