Bircham delighted as busy Leighton Town go top again

Lee Bircham oversaw another important win on Saturday – with three more matches this week.

The win, sealed by Leon Lobjoit’s winner, put the Reds back on top of the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division and they go into Tuesday’s (28th) game at Arlesey Town level on points with second-placed Stotfold but with four games in hand, that match followed by trips to Shefford Town & Campton on Thursday night and Baldock on Saturday.

And Bircham says that with so many games still to pack in, it will be a test of the squad’s strength as they aim for title glory.

He said: “It is what it is and it’s far from ideal in any shape or form but I don’t know what else you can say.

"I think it's avoidable but we’ve just got to get through it and I don’t think it's the time to moan – we've just got to get through it one game at a time.

"None of us have experienced anything like this before and it’s a bit frustrating because you end up being a bit of a tinker man every game, making two or three changes, but we haven’t got any choice as you can’t just go with the same 11 every time.”

Saturday’s win over Potton saw Lobjoit give a quiet game some life with an exquisite chip before half-time, sending the 483 fans home happy as Leighton took the three crucial points.

Latching on to a long ball down the left wing, Lobjoit watched it over his shoulder and caught the keeper in no man’s land – lobbing the ball in perfectly. It was the 47th goal of the season for the striker in all competitions.

Bircham said he was delighted with the win and in particular the defensive display to keep a clean sheet.

He said: “I don't usually give the back four a lot of credit and if there's any stick being given out it’s the back four that usually get it! That’s being a frustrated defender still, I suppose.

"But they were all excellent and it was one of those today where you’ve just got to get the job done. We weren’t great but didn’t look like losing and that’s a good performance I’m happy with.

"We can play a lot better but there won’t be many teams up and down the country playing great football in these conditions at the moment so it’s a really pleasing result.”