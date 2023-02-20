Bircham delighted as depleted Leighton earn another key win

Lee Bircham oversaw another important win on Saturday despite missing key players.

​Despite having a depleted squad, Leighton prevailed in what was a cagey affair, Archie McClelland’s late goal enough to settle the game and keep Leighton five points behind leaders Stotfold with four games in hand.

And Bircham paid tribute to his players.

He said: “This is a massive, massive three points. It’s a difficult place to come and we’ve had to bring a few in because the numbers have been very light when you think of who we’ve not got here today.

"The boys have had to put a real shift in – Harry Seabrook’s just joined the group, hasn’t had a training session or anything and been thrown in at the deep end.

"During February we’re going to have a few missing here and there and today was a banana skin for us given who we didn’t have and we had to change shape and it was an ugly, ugly game and an ugly win but we’re delighted.”

The only real chance of the first half came for Town through new man Seabrook. His wayward header on seven minutes was about all the visitors could offer.

Town were much brighter after the break and could have even had a penalty. Ronan Hutchins’ mazey run was ended as he looked to be tripped. However, the ref was unmoved.

As the minutes ticked by, it seemed set to be a draw. However, approaching the final ten minutes, McClelland had other ideas. With usual ‘match-winners’ Lewis Toomey and Leon Lobjoit not playing, McClelland stepped up to convert the winner on 85 minutes. He was sublime in latching on to the ball over the top before rounding the goalkeeper and squeezing the ball home on a tight angle.

Bircham added: “It meant a lot as we haven’t had a lot of things go our way when it matters at times this year. You can see the players’ reaction at the end but we never get too high when we win and never get too low when we lose and we’ll enjoy the next few hours then it’s on to the next game.”

Town’s next challenge in the Gladwish Challenge Trophy as Dunstable Town pay a visit to Bell Close for a semi-final clash on Tuesday night (21st).

