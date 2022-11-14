Bircham delighted as Leighton Town make progress in FA Vase

Lee Bircham was pleased with his side's display at Saffron Walden.

Goals from Archie McClelland and Leon Lobjoit made it a successful trip to Essex and Catons Lane.

And it sets up a home tie with Fakenham Town which will be played on December 3.

Boss Lee Bircham said: “We’ve not been great on the road at times but we defended brilliantly. They’re a good side, everyone knows that, and you can see the crowds they get here and the setup.

"All in all we were really good. If I was picking faults I’d say we could have made it easier for ourselves at times, but overall it was a really good performance.

"At 1-0 you’re always on edge and they were piling lads forward and playing on our mistakes, and they had a couple of chances.

"We should have put the game to bed way before then but there’s only ever a problem when we stop creating chances, but at the minute we keep creating them and we’re going to score lots of goals, so as a team and a squad it was an outstanding performance.”

Town sprung the pressure on the hosts early and Lobjoit had the ball in the net just nine minutes in. However, celebrations were cut short by an offside flag.

A tame effort from McClelland on 40 minutes would’ve been enough to have feet shuffling back to the clubhouse, but the first half actually ended in a crescendo of action.

On 44, Lobjoit struck the bar with a thumping header. In the next attack, he’d take it round the keeper and hit the post. Luckily McClelland was nearby to tap in from close range.

After the break, Town continued pushing. On 58, Lobjoit forced a marvellous save from the hosts’ keeper James Young at full stretch to his left. Four minutes later, there was a wild goal mouth scramble as The Bloods just managed to clear.

On 81 minutes, Lobjoit would eventually get that security goal and it was a fine finish that is quickly becoming his signature. Saffron Walden had thrown everything forward. Town countered and Lobjoit, with the keeper in no man’s land, floated the ball into the net from the edge of the box.