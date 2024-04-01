​Blow to Leighton’s play-off hopes

​The Reds were beaten 2-1 at home by fellow play-off chasers Hadley, the result seeing the visitors leap-frog Leighton in the table and leave Gary Flinn’s men nine points off the top five with four games to play – including the Easter Monday trip to Barton Rovers which was played after this week’s Observer went to press.

They do, however, still have games in hand some teams above them, and with other clubs in the mix having a varying number of games still to play it could still be a very interesting end to the campaign.

Saturday’s game saw Lance Williams head an early chance just wide before Hadley hit the crossbar with their first notable attempt on goal.

Louie Barrett then saw an effort saved for the home side, but it was Leighton who would take the lead right on the stroke of half-time as Albie Hall’s stunning strike from the edge of the penalty area found the net via the underside of the crossbar.

The second-half saw Leighton continue to create chances and Declan Peart had a header cleared off the line on the hour mark.

But Hadley levelled on 73 minutes when defender Caolin McGettigan got down the right and then fired home.

Eight minutes from time, Hadley netted the winner when Finley Aldridge latched onto a long ball and finished with a fine chip over Xavi Comas.

Luke Pyman’s late header was just over the top for Leighton as they searched for a leveller, but it wouldn’t come and Hadley took the points.

Leighton face a big game at home this weekend as Biggleswade Town are the visitors to Bell Close, the Waders currently in an enthralling battle for the league title with Bedford Town, who are managed by former Leighton boss Lee Bircham and who will themselves come to Bell Close on April 20.