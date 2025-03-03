Boss Reed satisfied after third win in a row

Leighton have three more games in a row at home over the next week.

​Paul Reed felt his Leighton Town side weren’t at their best but were good value for their third win in a row last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Reds beat Hertford Town 2-0 to go six games unbeaten – four of those having been victories – with two goals in three minutes from Kyal Williams and Godlove Oppong enough to secure the points.

And Reed told the club’s media after the game that he was pleased to have got the job done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We weren’t great in possession today and it was quite flat at times, especially in the first-half when we put some good bits together but it kept breaking down in the final third.

"But I don’t think Hertford hurt us all game and it was just crying out for a bit of quality in the final third and I felt if we got one then they wouldn’t have had the quality to put two or three past us as we were structurally sound out of possession.

"Then we got the first one with a great finish from Kyal, Goddy then got a bit of luck for the second, but it’s one of those games where you take it as these are the games we’ve got to win.

"We’re at home with a really good attendance here again today [405] and we wanted to put on a performance for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Leighton have added two more new faces to their squad.

Defender Daniel Tagoe has signed having most recently been with AFC Dunstable, while striker Michael Shamola has also joined up, having started out at Luton Town before spells with clubs including Kettering, Coalville Town, Harborough Town and AFC Dunstable. Shamola worked with boss Reed at Luton.

Under-18 academy product Dennis Opoku also made his debut for the Reds as a late substitute in Saturday’s win.

Two more home games now follow for Leighton with AFC Dunstable the visitors on Saturday and then Kidlington next Tuesday night.