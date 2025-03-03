Boss Reed satisfied after third win in a row
The Reds beat Hertford Town 2-0 to go six games unbeaten – four of those having been victories – with two goals in three minutes from Kyal Williams and Godlove Oppong enough to secure the points.
And Reed told the club’s media after the game that he was pleased to have got the job done.
He said: “We weren’t great in possession today and it was quite flat at times, especially in the first-half when we put some good bits together but it kept breaking down in the final third.
"But I don’t think Hertford hurt us all game and it was just crying out for a bit of quality in the final third and I felt if we got one then they wouldn’t have had the quality to put two or three past us as we were structurally sound out of possession.
"Then we got the first one with a great finish from Kyal, Goddy then got a bit of luck for the second, but it’s one of those games where you take it as these are the games we’ve got to win.
"We’re at home with a really good attendance here again today [405] and we wanted to put on a performance for everyone.”
Meanwhile, Leighton have added two more new faces to their squad.
Defender Daniel Tagoe has signed having most recently been with AFC Dunstable, while striker Michael Shamola has also joined up, having started out at Luton Town before spells with clubs including Kettering, Coalville Town, Harborough Town and AFC Dunstable. Shamola worked with boss Reed at Luton.
Under-18 academy product Dennis Opoku also made his debut for the Reds as a late substitute in Saturday’s win.
Two more home games now follow for Leighton with AFC Dunstable the visitors on Saturday and then Kidlington next Tuesday night.