Can you shed light on Leighton Football League watch fob?

The watch fob badge bearing the Leighton Town Football League crest

The Oxfam shop in Exeter have asked for our help identifying a donation they have received.

They are hoping to find out more about this medal, believed to be a watch fob.

The badge, which bears silver hallmarks, says ‘Leighton Football League’ and they are interested to know if readers can shed any light on it to help determine its value so they can price it for sale.

It was presented to the winners in 1938-39

On the back it says ‘Winners 1938-39’ but there are no names.

The item is still in its original box (below) - made by Thomas Fattorini Limited of Birmingham. The initials TF are stamped on the back.

If you can help, please get in touch.

The Leighton Football League watch fob donated to Oxfam was still in its original box