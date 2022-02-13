Can you shed light on Leighton Football League watch fob?
Oxfam shop in Exeter seeking information about donation
The Oxfam shop in Exeter have asked for our help identifying a donation they have received.
They are hoping to find out more about this medal, believed to be a watch fob.
The badge, which bears silver hallmarks, says ‘Leighton Football League’ and they are interested to know if readers can shed any light on it to help determine its value so they can price it for sale.
On the back it says ‘Winners 1938-39’ but there are no names.
The item is still in its original box (below) - made by Thomas Fattorini Limited of Birmingham. The initials TF are stamped on the back.
