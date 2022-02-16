Celebrations as Leighton Town beat Luton Town in Beds Senior Cup

.

It was a night Leighton Town will never forget - they beat Sky Bet Championship side Luton Town!

Playing in difficult wet conditions at Bell Close in the Beds Senior Cup, in front of a bumper crowd of 868, it was 0-0 at half time.

The youthful Luton side went ahead in the 81st minute and it looked like Leighton were going out of the competition until Luke Pyman scored in the first minute of added time after a mistake by the Hatters' goalkeeper. Staying at 1-1 at the final whistle, the tie went straight to penalties.

The visitors missed two spot kicks, so with success for James Towell, Ashton Campbell, Luke Pyman and Ross Adams the underdogs went through to the next round 4-2, sparking scenes of great celebration in the home camp.