Christine’s Grannies Salver win at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club

Grannies Salver donor Connie Nash (centre) with ladies captain Oonagh Russell and winner Christine Robinson.

Connie Nash donated the ‘Grannies Salver’ in 1973 to mark her year as ladies captain and the birth of her first grandchild. She now has 17 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren – and one of the most popular competitions in the Leighton ladies golfing programme.

Now aged 94, Connie attended last week’s event to present the trophy to winner Christine Robinson, telling colleagues at club of which she has been a playing member for 58 years: “I never dreamt it would be so popular for so long.”

Christine beat 23 competitors, carding a nett 73 to beat ladies vice captain Barbara Rickard by two shots, with Lesley Brazier third with a nett 77. The competition for non-grannies was won by Steph Howlett ahead of Anne Tilbury and Michelle Plummer, with the nine hole comp won by Pauline Bell with 19 points.

*Graham Freer and Martin Flynn won Leighton Buzzard’s Captains’ Cup competition with an impressive 49 points. with Jamie and Adam Bather finishing runners-up with 39 points, a shot clear of Ben Willis and Russell Cohen, Peter Sheridan and Mark Leng and Simon and Thomas Light.

*Simon Waller won Leighton’s 75th anniversary trophy with 38 points, while Simon Enright was top finisher for the 50th anniversary trophy with 37 points.

Played on the same day, the 75th anniversary trophy is for male golfers with a handicap from 0-14 and a handicap of 0-18 for ladies, while the 50th anniversary trophy is for male golfers with a handicap of 15-28 and 19-31 for ladies

Runners-up for the 75th anniversary trophy were Charlie McNally and Ben Willis with 37 points, a shot clear of Ashley Garner.

Runner-up for the 50th anniversary trophy was Nigel Chapman with 35 points, two clear of Thomas Campbell, Callum Connew, Stuart Mills, Anton Bednarek and Declan Shannon.

*Leighton’s April midweek stableford was won by Richard Samuels with 41 points, four clear of runner-up Michael Birdseye, with Steve Gibbs finishing third with 36 points.