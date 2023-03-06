Crucial week for busy Leighton Town after another win

​You could have been forgiven for thinking a worn out Leighton Town wouldn’t perform, just two days after the Gladwish Challenge Cup exit on penalties at Stotfold, but the Reds were able to put out a solid display in Hertfordshire.

It took until 65 minutes for James Towell to break the deadlock for Leighton, with Leon Lobjoit doubling the lead ten minutes later before a goal back from Jamaal Radway with eight to go.

And boss Lee Bircham was delighted to take the points which keep them second in the table, five points behind leaders Stotfold but with five games in hand going into this week’s games.

Lee Bircham says it will be very much a squad game in the coming weeks.

He told the club’s social media channels: “We had our moments in the first-half and got the goals in the second-half which is massive to us.

"We’ve then conceded which made it into a game it shouldn’t have been really but fair play to Colney Heath, they played well as well today and we’re finding that, teams coming up against us and playing well.

"That’s why this league’s a really tough league – I’ve been in it as a player and as a manager and it feels like it’s a really good league where anyone can beat anyone.

"Given the way the other results went today is a massive, massive three points.”

The heavy fixture list doesn’t stop for Leighton, with another Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday set of games. all in the league and beginning with a trip to Potton United on Tuesday, then Biggleswade United are the hosts 48 hours later and then it’s a home game with bottom-of-the-table London Colney at the weekend.

When asked how his side are coping with the backlog, Bircham said: “I don’t know, ask me in seven or eight weeks!

"You have to take one game at a time, especially when you’ve got so many games in a short space of time.