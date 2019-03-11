Dramatic scenes as Leighton Town climb into top half of Premier Division

Leighton Town moved into the top half of SSML Premier Division after a crushing 4-1 win on the road at Edgware Town on Saturday.

Braces from Tom Silford and substitute Kudakwashe Butawo, making his debut, saw Town secure the win and jump into 10th spot.

With just one defeat in their last nine outings, Town were full of confidence heading to Edgware, but were dealt a blow early on when keeper Tom Wyant clashed collided with a home team attacker, receiving lengthy treatment before being stretchered off.

The keeper later confirmed later the injury was not as bad as first thought. With no reserve stopper on the bench though, Leighton were forced to play midfielder Alfie Osborne between the sticks for the remainder of the game.

After the delay, Leighton showed no signs of distress and took the lead when Silford was put through by Ross Adams, finding the bottom corner.

A few minutes later, it was 2-0 when Silford again capitalised, this time heading home Matt Hall’s cross.

They could have been high and dry before the half time interval, but Hall and Tom Bryant fired over the bar.

Silford could have completed his hat-trick early in the second period but saw his shot blocked, while Kyle Faulkner could not convert the rebound.

While Town chances came and went, Edgware gave themselves a lifeline with 15 minutes to go when Theophilius Ofori ghosted in at the far post and headed past Osborne with ease to give the home side a way back into the game.

With that goal though, Butawo was introduced to the fray to make his Leighton debut, and he would have the last laugh.

Despite Edgware beginning to get the upper hand as they pushed for an equaliser, Leighton would put it to bed in stoppage time as Silford found Butawo, who rattled the ball home to secure the win for the visitors.

He was not done there though, racing clear before beating keeper Cain Davies one-on-one to score his second and Leighton’s fourth of the afternoon.

Leighton Town take on local rivals Tring Athletic at Bell Close next Saturday in a bid to continue their great run.