Easter weekend double for Leighton Town - home and away

Goal celebrations in last weekend's 2-0 win over Flackwell Heath, new manager Lee Bircham's first game in charge Picture by Andrew Parker

Ahead of their exciting Easter double, Leighton are still fourth in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division, following an unbeaten start for new manager Lee Bircham.

His side drew 1-1 with eighth-placed Leverstock Green last Tuesday evening, after a goalless first half.

Bill Morgan then gave Leighton the lead, heading home from a corner just after the break but their visitors came back with an 83rd-minute equaliser.

Town’s Easter opponents – MK Irish in 12th place and Broadfields in 16th – will leave just one final league game against third-placed rivals at Hadley on Saturday, April 23.

MK Irish drew 1-1 at home to Baldock Town at the weekend while Broadfields lost 1-0 to Ardley United having also gone down 1-0 to New Salamis in midweek.

Leighton Town’s season then finishes on a high note, whatever the result, with the eagerly anticipated Bedfordshire Senior Cup final against Southern League Division One Central leaders Bedford Town at Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road ground on Tuesday, April 26.

The competition has brought plenty of excitement along the way, including beating a young Luton Town side in a nail-biting penalty shoot-out at Bell Close.

While Leighton can’t climb into promotion contention, they’re still looking for a good finish to the campaign, with Bircham using the remaining games to look at his squad of players – and giving them a chance to stake a claim for a place in his side next season.

It’s an interesting finish for the teams above them in the table, with New Salamis still out in front on 90 points from their 36 games.

Second-placed Risborough Rangers – in their first season at Step 5 – are looking in a better position for the silverware at the moment with two games in hand and 87 points from 34 outings.

Hadley, just above Leighton in third spot, are on 76 points after 35 games.