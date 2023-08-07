News you can trust since 1861
​FA Cup delight as Reds win well

​Leighton Town got their competitive season under way with an impressive 3-0 victory at home to Isthmian League side Basildon in the FA Cup extra preliminary round at Bell Close.
By Max Bradfield
Published 7th Aug 2023, 09:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 09:40 BST
Action from Saturday's win over Basildon. Photo: Andrew Parker/Leighton Town FC.Action from Saturday's win over Basildon. Photo: Andrew Parker/Leighton Town FC.
Action from Saturday's win over Basildon. Photo: Andrew Parker/Leighton Town FC.

It didn’t take long for Town to get their first competitive goal of 2023/24 and Luke Pyman was the man to get it. On seven minutes, a set piece on the right wasn’t dealt with by the visitors and as it bobbled about, Pyman jumped highest to nod well into the right-side netting.

On 18 minutes, Louie Barrett’s shot was blocked, yet Leighton’s continued pressure had the 367 fans celebrating not long after. On the half hour, Jake Watkinson found the back of the net – his powerful header followed Albie Hall’s top work keeping a looping ball alive.

It seemed the visitors just couldn’t get out their half and before the break the Red and Whites won a penalty. Hall stepped up and found the top right corner brilliantly in a penalty reminiscent of training ground practice.

In a sequence which had many confused, Basildon then mirrored the hosts and won their own spot kick. However, Town’s clean sheet remained as David Knight watched his penalty ping off the bar.

In the second half, Gary Flinn’s side were exuding confidence with some well-oiled passing play. However, the fourth goal was illusive. On 70 minutes, Hall headed over from six yards.

After a number of changes around the 80th minute, a refreshed Town worked the ball up the pitch well. In the last action, Pyman was denied his second as George Marsh tipped his powerful drive acrobatically over the bar.

The final whistle signalled a consummate win after a real mixed preseason, and a home game with Enfield in the next round.

Now, fans can look ahead to next Saturday’s league opener at Bell Close against Waltham Abbey.

Boss Flinn said: “I was really pleased with the first-half, we controlled the game, got goals at good times and were clinical.

"The second-half wasn’t quite as adventurous but we managed the game and were still dangerous at time so it was a good performance overall.”

