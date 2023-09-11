News you can trust since 1861
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

FA Trophy joy for Leighton as Kempston Rovers are beaten

​Leighton Town kicked off their FA Trophy campaign with a 3-1 win against fellow Bedfordshire-side Kempston Rovers on Saturday.
By Max Bradfield
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 12:43 BST
Gary Flinn was pleased with the response to last week's FA Cup defeat.Gary Flinn was pleased with the response to last week's FA Cup defeat.
Gary Flinn was pleased with the response to last week's FA Cup defeat.

​Under the blazing late summer sun - Leighton scorched into the ascendency as Rory Busby tested the waters with his 16-minute shot trailing wide.

Soon after, Alfie Powell headed over two minutes later as Leighton looked to come good on early pressure.

After a well-earned drinks break, Leighton continued pushing on and on the half hour Jack Quigley saw his powerful shot saved easily.

The visitors made sure the half ended with a punch of drama when a Rovers player was given his marching orders after striking out at Town’s Seb Simpson on 44 minutes.

Most Popular

Kempston wouldn’t even survive the half after this, as Gary Flinn’s side took the lead through Quigley. Bettering his earlier effort, he found the bottom right calmly to push the hosts ahead.

In the second half, goals took little time to arrive but Leighton doubled their lead on 60’. Recoe Martin was lively down the left and picked out Busby and he slotted home to provide a comfortable looking lead.

However, just five minutes later, Kempston dragged one back – capitalising on some perhaps-complacent defending.

Despite this, Town put it beyond doubt with five minutes to spare – as Alfie Powell connected sweetly with a corner from the left.

Town surge on to the second round of qualifying, where they will go to Cambridge City who last week overcame Leighton 6-1 in the FA Cup at Bell Close.

Reds boss Gary Flinn was pleased with his side’s response to that FA Cup loss.

He told the club’s media channels after the game: “It’s always important to get a win after suffering a heavy loss.

"The last few weeks have been testing times for us as we’ve been hit with a lot of injuries and people missing, and although I’m pleased with the result today I still wasn’t all that pleased with the performance.

"But it was good to get ourselves back to winning ways, which is how we started the season, but there’s still a lot of work to do.”

Leighton now prepare for a return to league action and a trip to Hadley on Saturday, before Cirencester visit on Tuesday.

Related topics:Leighton TownFA Trophy