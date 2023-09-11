FA Trophy joy for Leighton as Kempston Rovers are beaten

Gary Flinn was pleased with the response to last week's FA Cup defeat.

​Under the blazing late summer sun - Leighton scorched into the ascendency as Rory Busby tested the waters with his 16-minute shot trailing wide.

Soon after, Alfie Powell headed over two minutes later as Leighton looked to come good on early pressure.

After a well-earned drinks break, Leighton continued pushing on and on the half hour Jack Quigley saw his powerful shot saved easily.

The visitors made sure the half ended with a punch of drama when a Rovers player was given his marching orders after striking out at Town’s Seb Simpson on 44 minutes.

Kempston wouldn’t even survive the half after this, as Gary Flinn’s side took the lead through Quigley. Bettering his earlier effort, he found the bottom right calmly to push the hosts ahead.

In the second half, goals took little time to arrive but Leighton doubled their lead on 60’. Recoe Martin was lively down the left and picked out Busby and he slotted home to provide a comfortable looking lead.

However, just five minutes later, Kempston dragged one back – capitalising on some perhaps-complacent defending.

Despite this, Town put it beyond doubt with five minutes to spare – as Alfie Powell connected sweetly with a corner from the left.

Town surge on to the second round of qualifying, where they will go to Cambridge City who last week overcame Leighton 6-1 in the FA Cup at Bell Close.

Reds boss Gary Flinn was pleased with his side’s response to that FA Cup loss.

He told the club’s media channels after the game: “It’s always important to get a win after suffering a heavy loss.

"The last few weeks have been testing times for us as we’ve been hit with a lot of injuries and people missing, and although I’m pleased with the result today I still wasn’t all that pleased with the performance.

"But it was good to get ourselves back to winning ways, which is how we started the season, but there’s still a lot of work to do.”