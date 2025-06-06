Fans have been having their say on the best and worst match experiences in the Premier League.Fans have been having their say on the best and worst match experiences in the Premier League.
Fans say this is the Premier League's worst matchday experience - find out where Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Arsenal and the rest rank

Published 6th Jun 2025
Everyone will have their own opinion of what makes a good stadium visit and which is the best matchday experience.

There’s three new matchday experiences for fans around the league to enjoy this season with trips to Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland on the agenda.

Those stadiums will bring a variety of different experiences, with factors such as food, transport, parking, pubs and location helping fans decide on the quality of the matchday experience.

Some fans will have their favourite away days for very personal reasons and there’s no definitive answer. There’s plenty of stadiums around the league that are well loved by the fans.

These are the best and worst stadiums experiences in the Premier League according to ratings left by fans on Google. All ratings are out of five stars, running from most to least popular.

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite stadiums and why via our social media channels.

4.7 (50,250 reviews)

1. Liverpool

4.7 (50,250 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

4.7 (23,050 reviews)

2. Spurs

4.7 (23,050 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

4.7 (1,843 reviews)

3. Nottingham Forest

4.7 (1,843 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

4.6 (51,617 reviews)

4. Manchester United

4.6 (51,617 reviews) Photo: Getty Images

