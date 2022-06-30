Five more faces join Leighton Town as Lee Bircham's squad start pre-season training

New signing Ben Spaul with Leighton Town manager Lee Bircham Picture by Simon Gill

Central midfielder Ben Spaul was Bircham’s captain when he managed Berkhamsted and he is very pleased to have brought him to Bell Close. “Ben’s had a lot of people after him,” said the Leighton boss.

"I’ve been chasing him all summer and he’s a really good signing.”

Spaul has a lot of experience at Step 4 for both Welwyn Garden City and Berkhamsted.

Jack Harvey and Leighton Town manager Lee Bircham Picture Simon Gill

Bircham sees the arrival of versatile Dean Hitchcock as an added bonus, a great player who didn’t play last season, but if he can return to the levels he is capable of, will be a phenomenal signing.

Comfortable at centre midfield or centre back. He has superb experience playing over 300 games at Step 3 and Step 4 with Kings Langley and Dunstable Town.

Talented youngster Jack Harvey has also committed to Leighton Town for the 2022/23 campaign.

“I played at Kings Langley and Leverstock Green with his dad, Richard, so I’ve known him since he was a little boy,” said Bircham.

"For a 20-year-old he’s already played 35 games at the level above and a play-off semi-final. I know other club’s were after him and he’s a brilliant signing for us.”

The central midfielder has gained his experience with Kings Langley, Dunstable Town and AFC Dunstable.

Robbie Goodman was assistant manager Tony Joyce’s captain at Kempston Rovers and played at Berkhamsted last year with a few of the other new signings.

The centre back has excellent pedigree, having played most of his football at Step 4.

And the final addition to this week’s list is the manager’s nephew, Frankie Bircham.

The talented teenager, who plays in central midfield, joined late last season from Sarratt and was excellent when called upon especially in the game against Broadfields.

"We’ve been building a new squad,” Bircham added. “We knew we had to. We haven’t asked any of last year’s team to leave, but a lot have gone.

"Only 11 can play each game, but you need a squad and we have the best players we can possibly get for the money.”

"There could be more signings come the start of the season.

“There will be a lot of competition for places – we are not going to turn good players away – and will see how all the boys are in our pre-season games.”

The Leighton Town squad return to training tonight (Tuesday).

"We are one of the later ones to start back,” he explained.

“Some have been back a couple of weeks already, but this week is early enough."