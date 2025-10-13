​Five star Leighton are flying high after another win

Charlie Pattison fires in a shot against Northwood. Photo: Andrew Parker.

​Leighton Town’s unbeaten start to the league season continued on Saturday as they produced a superb display to win 5-0 at Northwood.

​Paul Reed’s men have now won six of their seven league games – the other being a draw – and they lay second in the table, a point behind leaders Biggleswade FC, going into Tuesday’s home game with third-placed Biggleswade Town, played after this week’s Observer had gone to press.

And speaking to the club’s media after Saturday’s win, Reed was delighted with what he’d seen as goals from Godlove Oppong (2), BJ Christie, Leo Farruch and an own goal sealed the win.

He said: “It was really good. I thought we were very professional in our approach, we took really good care of the football in the first-half and our quality showed throughout the game.

"We did really well to get a two-goal lead at half-time as the second goal was really important because it set us up well and we managed the game well in the second-half even though Northwood changed shape, caused us problems and had some really good spells.

"We were very mature in our out of possession work and able to rotate a bit as well in terms of personnel.

"But all in all when you win 5-0 away from home at this level you’ve clearly done a very good job, because Northwood are a good side who didn’t stop running and didn’t stop battling, so credit to them but I was really impressed by us today.

"We had a tough time here last year but this is a different group now in some respects and it was all about our approach today.

"Even though we’re on a good run at the minute there are still certain areas of our game we’ve got to improve and continually develop, both collectively and individually, but these boys are a pleasure to work with and now it’s a case of rest and recovery ahead of next week.

"Tuesday is a big game for both clubs but it’s not going to define the season whatever the result is, it’s just a good chance to measure where we’re at and I’m sure the crowds we get at Leighton will help us along.”

Following Tuesday’s game with Biggleswade Town, Leighton go to London Lions on Saturday before hosting Hitchin Town next Tuesday night.