​Flinn thrilled by another Leighton Town away win

Action from Leighton's (in purple) win at Kings Langley. Photo by Andrew Parker.

It was the first time Kings Langley had been beaten in the SPL Division One Central this season, as Finlay Brennan, Luke Pyman and Albie Hall got the goals that moved Leighton into seventh place, two points behind their opponents.

And after seeing his side maintain their 100 per cent away record in all competitions, Flinn told the club’s social media channels after the game that he felt it was a fully deserved success.

He said: “It’s a really good result for us. We’ve been a good football team away from home this season, it’s our home form that needs a little bit of addressing but we’ll get to that hopefully for the next home game.

"This was a tight game – they probably had a lot more of the ball than us but we were hard to break down and a few shots from outside the box never really troubled us too much.

"We could have scored some more goals but that’s football, you’re not going to take them all, but the result was excellent and the performance wasn’t far behind it.”

"I’m not sure what we’ve got to tweak to just be a little bit different at home at the moment; our pitch is a little bit smaller than some so there may be a bit of adaptation needed for that but the away form’s been suiting our style we’ve got at the moment.

"We’re still growing when we have the ball but when we’re away from home we’re quite happy for the other team to have it as we’re hard to break down and have some young boys who have some real athleticism that can hurt the other team on the break.”

Leighton were due back in action on Tuesday (17th) with a trip to Oxfordshire to take on North Leigh in the league.

They’ll then welcome struggling Kempston Rovers to Bell Close on Saturday, who are currently winless and bottom of the table.