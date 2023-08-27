​Hall is on the ball for Town in weekend win

Leighton Town skipper James Sage clears against Biggleswade. Photo: Guy Wills Photography.

​The Reds were visiting a side that were beaten play-off semi-finalists last season but ran out 2-1 winners with Hall netting both goals.

That set Leighton up nicely for their home game with AFC Dunstable on Bank Holiday Monday, which took place after this week’s Observer had gone to press.

After Leighton keeper Xavi Comas had been called into action to deny the hosts early on, it was Leighton who would take the lead on 13 minutes.

Action from Leighton's (in blue) win on Saturday. Photo: Guy Wills Photography.

Louie Barrett broke down the right and into the penalty area before being brought down by Jack Dickerson and a spot kick was awarded.

Hall stepped up and stroked home the opener.

Dan Bond then volleyed just wide for the home side, before Luke Pyman claimed a foul for Leighton having gone to ground in the area but the referee waved away appeals.

But Biggleswade would get level on 29 minutes when good work by George Bailey saw his shot blocked and Alex Marsh teed up Pemi Aderoju to tap in for the equaliser.

The second-half saw Leighton begin well and Pyman saw an early effort saved by the FC keeper.

But the lead would be Leighton’s on the hour mark when Hall intercepted a Tom Coles pass in midfield before running on to calmly roll the ball into the net.

Comas had to be on hand to save well from Aderoju soon afterwards, then Barrett went close with a volley at the other end and also went close again with 15 minutes to go.

Ultimately, Leighton defended well to hold on to their lead and saw the game out for a fine three points.