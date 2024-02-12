Heavy rain is a pain for Leighton

Gary Flinn and his players have been hindered by the rain in the last week.

​Last Tuesday’s home game with Barton Rovers was preceded by torrential rain but the pitch at Bell Close was initially deemed fit for play by the match referee.

However, the rain persisted and made playing conditions all the more difficult, although three goals were scored as Barton took an early lead, Albie Hall equalised and Barton went back in front on 32 minutes.

But the pitch soon became unplayable with large areas of standing water forming and the ball being held up, with the referee eventually calling a halt to proceedings not long before half-time, players and fans from both sides reportedly unhappy that the match went ahead in the first place.

Attention then turned to the weekend match at Welwyn Garden City, but that match too fell victim to the weather with it being postponed on the morning of the game.

It means Leighton were hoping to get back in action on Tuesday night (13th) with another attempt at playing the Barton Rovers fixture, after this week's Observer had gone to press.

Going into that game, Leighton were six points off the play-off places but with two games in hand on fifth-placed Ware and four games in hand on fourth-placed Waltham Abbey who are nine points ahead of Gary Flinn's men.

Having played one relegation-threatened side on Tuesday in the shape of Barton, Leighton are then due to host another as Thame United arrive at Bell Close on Saturday.

Thame are second from bottom after last weekend’s games, level on points with Kidlington one place above them.