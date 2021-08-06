It's FA Cup weekend for Leighton Town with trip to seaside
FC Clacton the hosts in extra preliminary round game
On Tuesday Leighton Town began their league season with the visit of newly promoted Risborough Rangers, drawing 1-1 with two first-half goals. Ashton Campbell put the hosts ahead before Rangers levelled.
Aiming for promotion, Leighton will be hoping to make this their last season in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division, Step 5 of the non-league pyramid.
And on Saturday (August 7) Town begin their FA Cup trail at FC Clacton, in the extra preliminary round.
Leighton have been drawn away again in the cup, which is becoming a familiar story - with another trip awaiting the winners in the next round on August 21, this time to Brentwood Town in Essex.