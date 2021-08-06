It's FA Cup weekend for Leighton Town with trip to seaside

.

On Tuesday Leighton Town began their league season with the visit of newly promoted Risborough Rangers, drawing 1-1 with two first-half goals. Ashton Campbell put the hosts ahead before Rangers levelled.

Aiming for promotion, Leighton will be hoping to make this their last season in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division, Step 5 of the non-league pyramid.

And on Saturday (August 7) Town begin their FA Cup trail at FC Clacton, in the extra preliminary round.