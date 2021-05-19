It's Step 5 football again for Leighton Town in FA restructuring

Joint manager Joe Sweeney with the team at Cobham for their FA Vase game in April (Picture by Andrew Parker)

Leighton Town are disappointed to again be playing Step 5 football next season after the FA's announcement of the non-league pyramid restructuring this week.

It means the FA Vase quarter-finalists will again be seeking promotion from the Spartan South Midlands Football League Premier Division, when their campaign starts in August.

After their excellent results over the last two Covid-curtailed seasons, Leighton had hoped to be one of those club's selected to play at a higher level amid the changes. But others with a better points per game ratio were given the nod ahead of the Bell Close side.

A statement from the club said: "Supporters may be aware that the club was invited by the FA to submit an application to be considered for promotion to Step 4 as part of the FA’s reorganisation of the non-league football pyramid.

"As we finished in third place behind Colney Heath and Biggleswade United on the FA’s points per game measure over the last two seasons, a promotion seemed unlikely, however strong our application was. We are disappointed to announce that following the FA’s publication of the new league structure, the club will be once again competing at Step 5 next season.

"Restoring our Step 4 status will remain the club’s key aim and every resource and support will continue to be given to the management team of the club, to achieve this next season. Further news will follow regarding improvements and developments in preparation for next season."

But there will be plenty of new opposition on Town's fixture list with seven different clubs joining the division. Milton Keynes Irish and New Salamis have been promoted from Step 6 Spartan South Midlands Division One, and Risborough Rangers from Hellenic League Division One East.

Swapped into Spartan South Midlands Premier Division in sideways shifts are Flackwell Heath and Holmer Green from the Hellenic League Premier Division and Cockfosters and Hadley from the Essex Senior League.