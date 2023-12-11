​Jake hits four in Leighton Town win

​Jake Watkinson was the star of the show as Leighton Town overcame Stotfold 5-1 at Bell Close on Saturday.

Jake Watkinson scored four goals in Leighton Town's win. Stock photo by Andrew Parker.

​The striker scored four goals as the Reds produced a dominant performance to take three points that lift them to just one place outside the play-off places and with two games in hand on the team above them, Cirencester.

And it gave them some great momentum ahead of the trip to league leaders Bedford Town on Saturday.

Leighton got off to a perfect start when, just five minutes in, Alie Bangura’s cross found Ben Farrell coming in at the far post and he finished low into the corner of the net.

That was how the score would remain at half-time, despite both sides creating chances and Leighton keeper Xavi Comas having to make a couple of fine saves.

The lead was then doubled early in the second-half, as moments after Luke Pyman had hit the crossbar, Watkinson was on hand to fire home after a mistake by a Stotfold defender.

Watkinson then got his second when Bangura again got free down the left and squared to the striker who scored from a few yards out.

And Bangura was again the creator when he sent Watkinson in on goal and he completed his hat-trick on 75 minutes.

And Watkinson would then get his fourth of the afternoon when Pyman was released down the right and his low ball in found the number nine a couple of yards out to tap the ball in.

Stotfold had created several good chances throughout the game but it wasn’t until stoppage time when Henry Smee finally scored their consolation goal, it being merely a blot on what had been an excellent day’s work from the home side in front of 333 spectators at Bell Close.

Prior to Saturday’s game at Bedford, Leighton will go to AFC Dunstable on Tuesday night (12th) for a Bedfordshire Senior Cup clash.

The Bedford game will be followed by the visit of Aylesbury United on Saturday, December 23, before AFC Dunstable are again the hosts but this time in a league game on Boxing Day.

*Leighton have signed midfielder Harry Williams.