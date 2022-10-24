Keeper Xavi stars in shoot-out as Leighton Town progress in FA Vase

Xavi Comas saves one of the penalties in Saturday's shoot-out. Photo by Simon Gill.

After an even 90 minutes in the first round (proper) tie at Shefford and Campton, Leighton progressed on spot-kicks following a 1-1 draw.

And boss Lee Bircham was delighted to progress to the second round, where Leighton will travel to Saffron Walden Town.

He said: “We’re really delighted to get through. Like all clubs at our level, it’s a competition we all want to do really well in, for the club, supporters and ourselves.

"We always knew the Shefford game was going to be a tough tie, especially away from home, and so it proved to be.

"As the game panned out and having to make three substitutions due to injuries, we were happy enough with taking it to penalties, especially knowing we have an exceptional keeper in Xavi and some very good penalty takers to try and see us over the line.

"All in all, a good job done and one further rung of the ladder climbed.”

Leighton opened the scoring when Leon Lobjoit executed a superb chip on 18 minutes as he caught the goalkeeper out from 30 yards.

Shefford quickly got level. A ball across the box from Sam King was missed by both Oran Jackson and Comas. It trickled through to Ashley Ingham who converted at the back post on 26 minutes.

Advertisement

After half-time and a number of Leighton changes, a continued even battle broke out into a late flurry of action.

First, on 78 minutes, Ben Spaul struck a flying volley that the hosts blocked well. Just two minutes later, the ball was in the net but the celebrations were cut short with Lobjoit’s header ruled out for offside.

At the conclusion of six minutes added time, penalties were next.

Shefford kicked off the shoot-out, but Comas was equal to it, pulling out a fine stop. Kyle Connolly scored before Comas denied yet another one. It was a brilliant performance from the keeper.

Advertisement

A bump in the road was Matt Cooper’s failed kick and Shefford’s conversion, yet Kieran Turner tucked his away to set up a tense finale.