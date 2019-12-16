Last home game of 2019 for Leighton Town hosting Arlesey on Saturday

Back in league action after waterlogged pitch meant postponement of last weekend's fixture

In-form Leighton Town will play their final home game of the year on Saturday.

Looking to extend their fantastic run of a dozen league games unbeaten, Joe Sweeney’s men will welcome 18th-placed Arlesey Town.

With the disappointment of Town’s scheduled trip to play Baldock Town - who groundshare with Arlesey - being postponed last weekend because of a water-logged pitch, they are now tenth in the league.

But with some of the other teams around them in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division playing, it means Town have between one and four games in hand on all the sides above them.

Leighton Town’s media officer Kieran Carvell is hoping there will be another great turnout for their final game of 2019 at Bell Close.

“After the Vase game, we had the best league crowd of the season with 184 against Biggleswade, so it would be great to have plenty of support again for our last home game of the decade,” he said.

Arlesey visit fresh from their League Challenge Trophy penalty shoot-out victory over Aston Clinton.

Having levelled through Raymand Lamond to finish 1-1 after 90 minutes, they eventually clinched the tie 4-3 on spot kicks.

Town’s year ends with the big local derby game at 16th-placed Dunstable Town on December 28.

“It would be nice to have a lot of people looking for their football fix over the holiday making the short trip to support us at Dunstable - and hopefully see us pick up another three points to cap off the year,” added Carvell.

“And the players will be wearing the new yellow and black away kit, which seems to have gone down well.

“It’s six weeks since we’ve had an away league game - the last one being our win at Tring Athletic - so it would be good to have the supporters out in force again.”

Last weekend Dunstable were beaten 2-1 in the league by seventh-placed Eynesbury Rovers - who will be Town’s opponents in their fourth-round FA Vase game coming up on January 11. There is a blank week in the fixtures on January 4, so all attentions will turn to the knock-out competition as Town welcome in the new year.

After their brilliant recent run of results, Town go into their final two league games of 2019 with 26 points from their 17 matches.

Colney Heath are top on 43 from 17 and Tring Athletic second on 42 from 18.

Newport Pagnell Town and Harpenden Town both have 36 points from 19 games with Biggleswade United fifth on 35 from 20. Eynesbury are on 29 from 18, Leverstock Green 29 from 20 and in ninth Crawley Green have 28 after 21 games.