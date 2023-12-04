Late drama sees Leighton grab a point at Biggleswade

Leighton boss Gary Flinn.

​It looked as if the Waders had taken all three points when JJ Lacey put them ahead with four minutes of normal time to go.

But Watkinson was on the spot in the first minute of stoppage time to earn a 1-1 draw which keeps Leighton two points behind Biggleswade in the play-off push, although fifth-placed Waders have a game in hand.

Earlier on, Alie Bangura saw a shot go wide in the fourth minute but the half saw few chances, Xavi Comas forced into a good save on the half-hour mark but the teams going in goalless at half-time.

In the second-half, Watkinson fired too high and then Louie Barrett struck the crossbar from distance, and despite Leighton seeing more good openings go begging it was the hosts who took the lead before Watkinson’s late leveller.

This weekend, Leighton return home to take on Stotfold, who were promoted with them from the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division last season.

It’s a chance to build on Leighton’s first home win of the season last time out at Bell Close, while Stotfold will be on a high following a 5-0 win at home to Hertford on Saturday, although they also go to Thame United on Tuesday night looking to close the gap on Leighton whom they are currently four points behind with a game in hand.