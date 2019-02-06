Late penalty gives Town a Cup advantage

Leighton Town have one foot in the Bucks Charity Cup final after a last-gasp 2-1 win over Aylesbury FC on Tuesday night.

After a goal-less first half, Aylesbury took the lead early in the second period before Tom Silford equalised. With the clash looking like it was heading to Haywood Way all square, Town won a penalty with three minutes to go, which Jordan Fredricks converted to give the Reds a second leg advantage.

Silford came closest to opening the scoring in an otherwise poor first half, but struggled to test the Aylesbury keeper with his effort as it sailed wide. At the other end, a tame Aylesbury free kick was straight at Leighton keeper Tom Wyant.

It took Aylesbury just four second half minutes to open the scoring, with Brian Haule heading home at the far post.

Town clicked into gear though and began testing Aylesbury keeper Bennion, with Lewis McBride stinging his palms with a strike. When their appeals for a penalty though were turned away in favour of a free kick, Silford bent it in to equalise with 20 minutes to go.

And with three minutes to go, Ollie Buckley was put through on goal, but was pulled back by an Aylesbury defender, earning Town a spot kick. which Fredricks duly fired home against his former club to give them the advantage going into the second leg.

There was still time for both sides to be reduced to 10 men after a skirmish, but extended Leighton's undefeated streak to five games.

Next up for Town is London Lions at home next Tuesday night, kicking off at 7.45pm, while the second leg will be held at Haywood Way on February 19, also a 7.45pm kick off.