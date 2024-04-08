Leaders see off Leighton to end remaining play-off hopes

Leighton captain Lee Cooksey gets his head to a cross against Biggleswade. Photo: Andrew Parker.

That result, coupled with others elsewhere, means Leighton are now 13 points off the play-off places with only four games left to play, a recent run of four straight defeats proving the key to them falling away in the latter stages of the campaign in what is a very tight league table.

But having only been promoted from step five last season, what looks set to be a mid-table finish will be of no shame to the Reds overall.

​Saturday’s game saw them take on a side who hold the title destiny in their own hands, the result leaving them a point clear but with games in hand on the sides below them.

Leighton performed well and had their moments in the first 45 minutes but the couple of chances went agonisingly wide for the home support, including a strike from Lance Williams early on.

Then, on 32 minutes, a Biggleswade free-kick just outside the box saw JJ Lacey step up and fire the shot past Xavi Comas to give the visitors the lead.

The half-time chat changed the pattern of play somewhat with Leighton proceeding to trouble the Waders defence.

Near misses came and went for the home side as Biggleswade defenders put their bodies in the way of any goal bound effort.

Hope arrived for Leighton as the Waders’ Charlie Briggs was dismissed on 67 minutes for a foul.

But Biggleswade saw the game out despite Luke Pyman going close late on and the Waders keeper also pulling off a fine save in stoppage time, as most of the crowd of 456 went home ultimately disappointed.

Leighton are back in action on Tuesday night (April 9) when they host Kings Langley, before then travelling to Kidlington on Saturday who are battling to avoid relegation.

