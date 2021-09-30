League leaders Leighton Town bidding to bounce back at Flackwell Heath

Danny Webb was key in both Leighton Town’s goals on Saturday but they lost out to a late winner by Arlesey Town (FILE PICTURE BY ANDREW PARKER)

League leaders Leighton Town slipped up 3-2 to Arlesey Town on Saturday for only their second defeat in ten games this season, but still stay top of the table.

A late goal for the hosts secured all three points in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division and left Leighton regretting missed chances and some poor defending.

Second placed Harpenden, the only other team to beat Leighton so far, were in FA Vase action, going down 1-0 to Newport Pagnell Town so the gap stays at three points, with Leighton having played an extra game.

Arlesey took the lead from a deflection in the 13th minute and added a second goal just seven minutes later.

But Town, whose line-up included new signing defender Bill Morgan among the substitutes and Ollie Leslie in goal, were back in the game in the 24th minute.

Danny Webb broke quickly down the right flank before squaring the ball into the six yard box where Luke Dunstan was on hand to force the ball into the net.

Webb created another chance that hit the side netting after another speedy run down the wing and Jordan Frederick shot just wide from 25 yards just before the break.

Town were level in the 65th minute when Ashton Campbell chased a through pass and tried to lift the ball over the keeper, who could only push the ball into the air. As the ball dropped beneath the bar Webb was on hand to head home.

With only a few minutes remaining substitute James Towell, on at half time for the injured Jordan Frederick, struck a shot narrowly wide after Town had won a corner.

Campbell then had a good chance to win the game for Leighton but the keeper blocked his close-range effort.

With time running out the hosts scored the winner when an Arlesey player won the ball in a challenge with Joe Fitzgerald and laid it to the side for Archie Sayer to slide it into the goal for his second of the game.