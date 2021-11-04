League leaders Leighton Town hosting Harefield United after 8-0 win last weekend

Leighton Town players celebrate one of their eight goals (Picture by Andrew Parker)

Leighton Town were out to impress on Saturday and showed new manager Paul Bonham their prolific scoring skills with an 8-0 win at Holmer Green – having beaten the 15th-placed side 7-1 at Bell Close earlier in the season.

Town are still top of the league, but may rue dropping points in last Tuesday’s disappointing 1-1 draw at struggling Dunstable Town, under new manager Joe Deeney.

Leighton’s equaliser came from Tom Silford in the 51st minute at Creasey Park.

This Saturday in another Spartan South Midlands Premier Division game Town host Harefield United, who are seventh in the table.

Bonham was very happy with his side’s ruthless weekend display in a fantastic performance, picking up the three points with a clean sheet.

He was especially pleased with the team’s application in the second half at Watchet Lane, after being 2-0 up at half-time.

David Parkinson had put Town ahead after just six minutes but it took until the 45th for James Towell to add the next from a ball by Tom Silford.

Bill Morgan scored twice after the break, both from corners before sub Luke Dunstan made it 5-0 from the edge of the area with 15 minutes to go.

Towell’s second from an Ashton Campbell back-heel made it six and sub Tom Bryant kept the scoreboard ticking over in the last five minutes before Campbell rounded off the convincing victory in stoppage-time.

Town now have 34 points from their 17 games, but have played four games more than most of the chasing pack.

Second-placed Risborough Rangers are just a point behind and Leverstock Green on 28 after 14 outings. Fourth are Harpenden Town on 26 points and New Salamis fifth on 25 with five games in hand over the leaders.

Bonham has added his first recruit to his coaching staff, with Anthony Christophi joining from neighbours Dunstable Town just ahead of last Tuesday’s meeting between the two sides.