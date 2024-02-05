Leighton aim to get back in the play-off hunt

Leighton were last in action at Hertford on January 27. Photo: Andrew Parker.

The Reds were without a game last weekend, but other results mean they remain just three points off the Southern Premier League Division One Central play-off places and with at least one game in hand on the teams currently in fourth and fifth place.

It’s a somewhat congested league table, however, with just five points separating Cirencester in fifth place and Hertford in 11th, meaning an exciting climax to the season is guaranteed in the chase for the top spots.

Leighton will take on struggling Barton Rovers at Bell Close on Tuesday night, their opponents just two points outside the relegation zone going into the game.

But such is the tight nature of the league, a win for Rovers would move them only three points behind Leighton in the standings.

Leighton were last in action on January 27 when they won 3-1 at Hertford Town.

This weekend, Leighton are on the road again when they go to Welwyn Garden City, who ahead of the midweek games were just three points behind Leighton with two games in hand.

*Saturday’s league action saw Bedford Town back on top after their 3-1 victory at AFC Dunstable, combined with North Leigh’s 3-1 home reverse at the hands of Hertford Town.

There was away day joy for Biggleswade Town as they came home from Aylesbury United 3-1 victors, while a goal in each half gave Waltham Abbey a 2-0 triumph over Kidlington.

In the lower reaches of the table, Thame United secured a good 2-0 away win at Stotfold whilst Hadley had a 1-0 triumph over play-off hopefuls, Cirencester Town.

There was also a win for Barton Rovers who beat Ware 2-1 to give them a much-needed three points. It means that Kempston Rovers are starting to get cut adrift after losing 2-1 against Welwyn to now be 11 points from safety.

The day’s other game saw Biggleswade FC beat Kings Langley 2-0.