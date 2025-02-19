Leighton all set for derby battle with Aylesbury

Leighton were forced to have a free weekend due to the weather.

​Leighton Town will travel to face local rivals Aylesbury United this weekend as both sides look to build on encouraging runs of form.

​Paul Reed’s men were left without a game last weekend after their home match against Kidlington was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, and they were then due to welcome Flackwell Heath to the Freed Veneers Community Stadium on Tuesday night, after this week’s Observer had gone to press.

The Reds went into that game on a run of one defeat in eight games and having been unbeaten in four, ensuring they look set for a solid mid-table finish given the points difference between both the play-off places and the relegation zone.

Aylesbury – who still play their home games in in Chesham – are arguably in a similar boat. They had won three games in a row going into this Wednesday’s game at home to Northwood, so could go into the match with Leighton on the back of four straight wins.

Ahead of the midweek games, they are five points ahead of Leighton having played a game fewer, and after a really strong start to the season before seeing their form drop off, were 12 points off the play-off spots following their win over Kings Langley last weekend.

But despite their league positions, there will no doubt be plenty of bite to the game as Leighton look to replicate their 2-0 win over the Ducks back in November.

Following the Aylesbury game, Leighton will have two more games at home with Herford Town (March 1) and AFC Dunstable (March 8) due to visit in succession. No new date has yet been confirmed for the Kidlington at the time of going to press.

