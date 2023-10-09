Leighton are going down to South Park after FA Trophy success

Leighton Town celebrate one of their goals in Saturday's win. Photo: Leighton Town FC.

​Gary Flinn’s men were comfortable 3-0 winners at Boldmere St Michaels on Saturday in the third qualifying round.

Monday’s draw then saw them paired with South Park, who play in Reigate, Surrey, and are members of the Isthmian League Central, one step above Leighton.

The tie will take place on Saturday, October 28.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saturday’s win came at the expense of a side who also play at step four, in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands.

And Leighton had little trouble seeing them off.

After a quiet start, Leighton went in front when Seb Simpson let fly from just outside the penalty area and his effort flew into the top corner of the net.

Xavi Comas then made a superb save to keep Leighton in front, before a delay followed due to an injury to the referee which forced him to retire from the game, his place taken by one of his assistant’s while another official was found to run the line.

The lead was then doubled just before the hour mark when Finlay Brennan curled in a delightful free-kick from 25 yards out which gave the home keeper little chance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Comas again had to be on hand to deny the home side with Luke Pyman also alert to block the rebound, before the win was rounded off late on when, from a corner, the ball dropped to Charlie Pattison who headed in his first goal for the club from close range.

Attention now turns back to league action for Leighton as they go to Kings Langley on Saturday.

The Hertfordshire-based hosts are lying third in the league having been relegated from the Premier Division last season, while Leighton sit in ninth spot and just two points off the play-off places in the early SPL Division One Central standings.