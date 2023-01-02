Leighton are pegged back in six-goal thriller

The match saw the Reds unable to reclaim top spot, but they had the chance to do so again on Monday (2nd) when they went to Risborough Rangers in a game played after this week’s Observer went to press.

Last Tuesday’s encounter had Leighton ahead just three minutes in when a long ball forward was flicked on by Leon Lobjoit to Archie McClelland. With the goalkeeper in no man’s land, McClelland provided a sublime lob to find the net.

On 20 minutes, McClelland would grab his, and Leighton’s, second goal. Latching on to a defensive mishap, the in-form striker cut back on his right to drive low and hard into the net via a deflection.

Anaclet Odhiambo pulled one back before half-time, but Leighton went 3-1 up early in the second-half through Lobjoit’s fine chip not long after he’d seen a goal disallowed for a foul by Reece Robins.

But Ardley weren’t deterred and on 76 minutes the dangerous Odhiambo scored again before a late flurry of attacks had Leighton heads spinning and a stray foot gave Ardley a free-kick which Jordy Ngathe blasted through a weary wall to end the game 3-3.

Leighton boss Lee Bircham said afterwards: “Having been 2-0 and 3-1 up and then drawn means it feels like a defeat.

"But I’ve got to give Ardley some credit as they’re a good side, so a draw was every bit what they deserved. So yes we’re disappointed but we didn’t play well today and looked more like the side that had gone three, three-and-a-half weeks without a game than they did as we looked a bit leggy, especially late on.

"In the end it’s another game where we’re undefeated at home and these are games you can lose sometimes, although we nearly won it at the end.

"It was good to get a game out of the way and get some minutes into the boys as they needed it, and we just need to wipe our mouths and move onto the next game.”