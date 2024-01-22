​Leighton are well beaten in Ware loss

​Leighton Town suffered a blow to their play-off hopes as they were comfortably beaten at fellow hopefuls Ware on Saturday.

​The 5-1 loss saw Leighton drop to tenth in the SPL Division One Central, with Ware now sitting sixth and three points ahead of the Reds.

Leighton are still only three points off the top five, but in the tight and congested battle for the top spots it could be a key result in the final reckoning.

Ware went in front on 34 minutes through Jack Dreyer but Leighton were level just three minutes later as Alfie Powell nodded in from close range following a free-kick out on the right.

But that would be as good as it got for Leighton, as Liam Dulson and Stefanos Georgiou struck early in the second-half, before two more goals in stoppage time from Dulson and Joe Dearman completed the rout.