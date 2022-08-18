Leighton boss Bircham hails Lobjoit role in win over Aylesbury Vale

Lee Bircham was delighted with the 'ugly win'

In what was Leighton's third league game of the season, the away side took the three points once again with a brace from Lobjoit and a third from Lewis Toomey.

And Bircham was realistic about the performance as the team now look forward to FA Cup action on Saturday at Barking.

He said: “It was a really tough game. That’s what you expect, you know. The pitches are still bobbly and bouncy – it gives people the chance to nick things off you. We weren’t at our best in any shape or form but look, 3-1, We’ll take that all day long.

“We said to the boys beforehand, sometimes you’ve got to win games ugly and today it was an ugly win. I keep saying it again but we used all 16 players again. We’re going to need it. How long we keep that going? I don’t know.

"They were a good side. The management had got them all riled up for it. They were on us. They didn’t give us a minute’s rest.”

Bircham was pleased with his attacking players amidst the scrappy battle and both strikers crucially pitched in to get this win. Lobjoit had an impressive double and his strike partner added the finishing touch with his late effort.

Bircham added: “Goals change games. We scored at good times and then at the end it was lovely that Lewis finished it off.

"The boys celebrated the right way. But we keep saying, it’s another game. That’s all it is. That’s three league games chalked off, one FA Cup – got another FA Cup on Saturday and I think its FA Vase after that. So, all in all it was a really good night.

"We have picked up a couple of knocks, it’s a slight concern but with the way pitches are we don’t want the boys getting injured.”

In his analysis, the manager looked at his strikers. He was quick to distribute the praise.

He said: “Saturday, the goal scorers were two defenders. Today, it’s the strikers. I can’t keep heaping praise on the two of them too much because you shouldn’t forget Archie and how good he was when he came on. He could’ve got a couple of goals.

"I know they get all the credit, Leon and Lewis but fair play to Archie. What a sub to bring on.