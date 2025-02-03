Leighton boss: ‘We did enough to earn a win’

Kyal Williams on the ball against Leverstock Green. Photo: Andrew Parker.

​Leighton Town boss Paul Reed said he took heart from the goalless draw at home to struggling Leverstock Green on Saturday but felt it should have been all three points for his side.

​The visitors sit in the relegation zone and proved a tough nut for Leighton to crack, ultimately holding out for a point.

And Reed told the club’s media that although he felt his team should have won, they at least created plenty of chances that on another day may have seen them successful.

He said: “It’s frustrating as I felt we did enough to win the game – we controlled most of the possession and pinned them back in their own half.

"They obviously came here to sit behind the ball, let us have possession then try and hit us on the counter and a few times they did quite well and caused us some problems.

"It’s the sort of game we haven’t had for a while as the last few have been a bit more end-to-end rather than teams sitting off us, so today was about patience and not rushing things or going long unnecessarily.

"But we had enough chances to win the game and I’d have been far more annoyed if we’d only created one chance and drawn 0-0 in a more even game.

"It’s another point on the board, we’ve controlled the game for large periods and we will have teams ask us questions in terms of our ability to break them down like this so it’s another thing for us to look at and work on.”

Leighton are now 15 points clear of the relegation zone and 17 points off the play-offs, their solid mid-table position having been cemented since Reed’s arrival.

They now prepare to visit Stotfold on Saturday, who are five points clear of the drop zone but have up to three games in hand on those below them, as well as on Leighton who are ten points ahead of them.

They’ll then have another free midweek before returning home to face Kidlington, who are currently second-from-bottom in the league.