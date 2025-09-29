Leighton fight back to draw​ and remain unbeaten

Action from Saturday's game with Leverstock Green. Photo: Andrew Parker.

​Leighton Town remain unbeaten in the SPL Division One Central after coming from 2-0 down to draw at Leverstock Green on Saturday.

​Thanks to runs in the cups, Leighton have only played four league games and had won their first three ahead of last weekend’s game.

And with two games in hand on leaders Biggleswade Town, the Reds were four points behind going into the midweek games which saw Leighton go to Aylesbury United on Wednesday night, after this week’s Observer went to press.

Saturday saw Leverstock Green open up a two-goal lead thanks to Jeff Sekyere’s first-half double.

But Leighton pulled things back nine minutes into the second-half when Kyal Williams turned in Sam King’s cross, before with eight minutes to go Sam McLelland headed home following a free-kick out wide.

Boss Reed told the club’s media: “It was a frustrating day and really disappointing. If you can’t defend your box and there’s no communication or relationships in there it’s a problem.

"We’re finding that difficult at the minute. We didn’t stop crosses and allowed free headers in our box, then didn’t learn from that and basic errors cost us.

"But I’ll own it and I obviously got the starting eleven wrong from that perspective. We changed it at half-time, had to get a reaction and not concede the third goal, and ultimately I’m pleased to get a draw but it’s below the level of standard we would expect.”

Following Wednesday’s trip to Aylesbury, Leighton return to action this weekend with a home game against Beaconsfield Town on Saturday.