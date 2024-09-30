​Leighton finally secure first league victory

Leighton Town celebrate scoring against Beaconsfield. Photo: Andrew Parker.

​Leighton Town secured their first league win of the season on Saturday as they saw off visitors Beaconsfield Town 3-0 at the Freed Veneers Community Stadium.

The match marked the first since previous manager Gary Flinn had left the club four days earlier, with caretaker boss Guy Kefford stepping in and guiding the Reds to three welcome points – the first league victory for Leighton since March.

Chances were few in the early stages but Leighton took the first key opportunity that came their way, as Charlie Pattison fed the ball through to Louie Barrett and he slid it into the net for the opening goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barrett then nearly got his second just two minutes after the break but was denied by a fine save from Beaconsfield’s goalkeeper, then Leighton stopper Connor Hunt had to be on hand to pull off a great save of his own moments later at the other end.

Sub Seb Simpson then saw a shot loop over the goalkeeper and off the post on 72 minutes as Leighton looked for a second goal, before fellow sub Kyle Boyce beat two men but saw his shot saved for a corner.

However, the second goal arrived from that flag kick, as the ball found Boyce who volleyed home.

And Boyce would then have the final say on 89 minutes, as some good football outside the box ended with the striker being found by Simpson and he finished well to secure all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leighton were then due to travel to Real Bedford on Tuesday night, after this week’s Observer went to press, aiming to gain revenge for the FA Trophy defeat on September 20 that would be outgoing boss Flinn’s final match in charge.

This weekend, Leighton will then aim to build on Saturday’s home win with another game at Bell Close, this time against Northwood who were winless going into the midweek games and sitting inside the relegation zone.

​