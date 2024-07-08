​Leighton get back in action with loss

Gary Flinn's side are back in action.

​Leighton Town got their pre-season campaign under way on Saturday as they took on Tring Athletic on the 3G surface at Vandyke Upper School in a behind-closed-doors game.

​The Reds were beaten 1-0 by a late goal but it will have been a useful first run out for Gary Flinn’s men as they prepare for the new Southern Premier League Division One Central campaign.

Leighton were then due back in action on Tuesday night with an away game at Kempston Rovers, played after this week’s Observer went to press.

They then play their first game back at Bell Close this weekend when AFC Rushden & Diamonds will be the visitors, before SPL Division One champions Biggleswade Town arrive three days later.