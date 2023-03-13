Leighton hit London Colney for six in title charge.

​In front of 375 spectators at a drizzly Bell Close, Archie McClelland put in an all-round man of the match display, whilst Leon Lobjoit, Luke Pyman and Louie Collier joined him on the scoresheet.

The win left Leighton four points behind leaders Stotfold ahead of the midweek games, but with four games in hand.

The hosts didn’t take long to open the scoring, as with 13 minutes on the clock Kyle Connolly whipped in a perfect free kick from the left and McClelland rise highest at the near post to flick on and find the bottom right corner.

Leighton were in great form at Bell Close once again.

Town looked to double their lead before the end of the first half, yet it was a false alarm as Lobjoit’s header was chalked off for offside.

The break came and went and ultimately did nothing to halt the home side’s momentum, as on 52 minutes McClelland grabbed his second. London Colney’s keeper dropped the ball and the dangerous striker was on hand to capitalise. Now it seemed the floodgates were opened.

Ten minutes later, McClelland went from scorer to provider as he played in Collier. He darted through and he expertly drilled the ball home low and hard.

Five minutes later saw Leighton’s fourth goal. It was an astounding 44th strike of the season for Lobjoit as he scrambled the ball home from close range as the visitors were smothered in their own box.

On 80 minutes, Luke Pyman smashed home an emphatic fifth for Town. Lobjoit floated it over from the left and with the big man’s chested touch in the box, time seemed to stand still. As the ball dropped, he struck a pile driver of a low volley into the bottom right. The keeper didn’t even get to set himself.

Before time, Lobjoit got his second of the game and 45th of the term. The keeper couldn’t deal with a testing Ronan Hutchins drive and the forward mopped up the spillage to make it an emphatic 6-0 scoreline at the final whistle.

