Leighton hit the summit with win over Dunstable

In a gritty Bedfordshire battle, Leighton Town beat visiting Dunstable 3-1 in front of 358 fans at Bell Close on Tuesday night to hit the top of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

By Max Bradfield
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:32 GMT- 1 min read
Leighton won again at Bell Close.
Goals came from Kyle Connolly, Leon Lobjoit and Jake Tabor to ensure that league momentum didn’t falter, with Town now a point clear of Stotfold and with three games in hand.

Out of some early warning shots came Leighton’s lead 17 minutes in. Connolly had a free kick on the right. Intentions could be debated, yet his low drive evaded all in the box and nestled in the back of the Dunstable net.

The away side were hardly discouraged and up the other end, forced a penalty. Xavi Comas wiped out his onrushing opponent and gave the visitors the chance to equalise from the spot. Kelvin Osei-Addo obliged, slotting his penalty away calmly on 28 minutes.

In the second half, the midfield battle continued and the next real action came as the clock wound down. As the game looked more and more like it was going to be a draw, Lobjoit ran through the back line on 73’ and excellently slid home.

Ten minutes later, the energetic Tabor flashed one across the face. However, before the final whistle he’d go one better and grab Town’s insurance goal on 88’.

A through ball from midfield bounced up kindly for Tabor on the left of the box. With keeper Carl Knox rooted, Tabor hit a thunderous volley back across into the right side netting and capped a determined display from Lee Bircham’s side.

Leighton now prepare to head to Shefford Town & Campton on Saturday.

Leighton TownDunstable