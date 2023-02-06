Leighton in pole position after another win

Bell Close has seen plenty of action over the last week and there's more to come this weekend.

​The win leaves the Reds top of the league on goal difference, level with Stotfold on 45 points but with two games in hand on their nearest rivals and four games in hand over Crawley Green who lie a point behind in third.

Town opened the scoring in front of the 329 fans in attendance with a Kyle Connolly goal 20 minutes in.

In a relatively non-descript half, Hoddesdon didn’t have much to offer – aside from hitting one of the floodlights with an attempted clearance.

After the break, it took just six minutes for Leon Lobjoit to add to the lead as he converted well..

Following this on 65 minutes, James Towell – a man who had been marking his 200th appearance in a Leighton shirt – made way for Kwai Marsh-Brown.

Just two minutes later, the substitute nearly got on the score sheet. The fleet footed winger danced past three defenders before agonisingly hitting the bar.

With ten minutes left to play, Town kept pushing and won a penalty. Despite the goalkeeper’s best efforts to distract, prolific forward Lobjoit thundered the ball into the bottom right corner to make it 3-0. This goal was Leighton’s 100th this season.

After this routine win, Lee Bircham’s team now get ready to welcome Arlesey Town to Bell Close on Tuesday night.

They are then at home once again on Saturday when Cockfosters are the visitors, before a Gladwish Challenge Trophy tie at Northampton Sileby Rangers on Tuesday (14th).

*Last Tuesday also saw Gladwish Challenge Trophy action with a 2-0 victory over New Bradwell at Bell Close.

From the outset, Town looked much the better side and eventually took the lead with an excellent Reece Robins goal on the half hour. After a switch of play, Robins cut in from the left. He turned his marker inside and out before smashing home a ferocious effort that benefitted from a little deflection on its way.